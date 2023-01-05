Poll: President of Chile reaches 61% disapproval | News

Report This Content

The National Public Opinion Survey carried out by the Center for Public Studies (CEP) of Chile revealed this Wednesday that 61 percent of citizens disapprove of the management of President Gabriel Boric.

This represents an increase in rejection of 12 points compared to the analyzed period that corresponded to the months of April and May, while there was a decrease in approval that reached 24 percent.

Likewise, 10 percent of the people studied stated that they neither approve nor reject the management of the current Executive.

Meanwhile, while in the survey carried out between April and May, confidence in the cabinet headed by Boric was 22 percent, in this one it is 16 percent.

Referring specifically to the president as a political figure, 49 percent evaluate his performance as negative, while 23 percent label it positive.

The survey also revealed that the best-known minister in the cabinet is the government spokesperson, Camila Vallejo, who is approved by 28 percent of those surveyed, but the rejection of her exceeds 51 percent.

The best evaluated of the officials is the Minister of Finance, Mario Marcel, who has a positive evaluation of 38 percent and a negative one of 28 percent.

It is followed by the Minister of the Interior, Carolina Tohá, with 34 percent of the opinions in her favor and 30 percent against her.

The survey also looks at the issues that people think the government should pay more attention to. Among these, crime stands out, with a 60 percent presence.

Likewise, 32 percent of people mentioned health, 31 percent pensions, 26 percent education, 25 percent drug trafficking and 19 percent immigration.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



