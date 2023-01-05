Demonstrations against the Government of Peru continue | News

Report This Content

The mobilizations continue this Wednesday in several regions of Peru to express their rejection of the government of the designated president, Dina Boluarte, in the framework of the first day of an indefinite general strike for a Constituent Assembly, the closure of Congress and the freedom of Pedro Castillo .

Peruvian regions abide by the strike against the Government of Dina Boluarte

In Lima (capital), protesters denounced that the police fired tear gas to disperse those who were peacefully in the Manco Cápac square.

In addition, they affirmed that the police agents repressed them when they only had banners and their voices to express their demands and defend their rights.

In Arequipa, sectors of the population went to the Plaza de Armas to join the mobilizations, demanding elections for this 2023 and rejecting the government headed by Boluarte.

They also held a minute of silence for the people who died as a result of the repression against the protests that have been registered since last December 7.

In turn, in Cajamarca they also went out to protest and reiterated their support for the national strike.

In the Cusco region several unions took to the streets to protest, stating that Boluarte does not represent them, as well as to block the road.

Since morning, protests have been reported in other departments of the country, such as Puno and Apurímac, adding to the demands.

The crisis in Peru has worsened since December 7, 2022, when Congress removed Castillo, after the then president temporarily dissolved that entity, and swore Boluarte in office.

Sectors of the population have mobilized in various regions to express their rejection, demanding Boluarte’s resignation, the closure of Congress and the release of Castillo, among other demands. The repression of these protests by the security forces left almost 30 dead, according to figures from the Ministry of Health.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



