Body is formed to characterize armed groups in Colombia | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The spokesman for the Government of Colombia and Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, confirmed the appointment this Wednesday of the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, as a member of the High Level Instance that will characterize and qualify armed groups that express their willingness to accept Total Peace in said country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Government of Colombia suspends bilateral ceasefire with the ELN

Likewise, Prada indicated that the High Commissioner for Peace, Danilo Rueda, and the National Director of Intelligence, Manuel Casanova, will also be members of the Instance, protected by Decree 2655, issued on December 31, 2022.

“What President Gustavo Petro did was integrate it and awarded it the functions that it legally has, which, basically, are to advance in that characterization and classification,” said Alfonso Prada.

The Colombian Government has specified that the purpose of the High Level Instance is to describe the organized armed groups that operate in the country, to reach rapprochements and talks to bring them to justice and dismantle them.

In this sense, Prada stressed that the Government will await the deliberation of the High Level Instance in relation to the organizations that have committed to a bilateral cessation, and have shown definitions on protocols for the start of the talks.

“Once we have the final decision of the Instance, we will make the decision, also, by the Government, of what will be the route in which we will advance. If political status is recognized or we stay at the level of the conversation with a view to subduing and dismantling high-impact crime organizations, as defined by law, ”he said.

Decree 2655 identifies these armed groups as “criminal organizations made up of a plural number of people, organized in a hierarchical structure and/or in a network, dedicated to the permanent or continuous execution of punishable conduct.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report