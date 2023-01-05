Bolivia reports a trade surplus of 761 million dollars in 2022 | News

Latin America

Bolivia reports a trade surplus of 761 million dollars in 2022

The Government of Bolivia notified this Wednesday that the country reaches a trade surplus of 761 million dollars, despite the international crisis in the period from January to November 2022.

“Despite an unprecedented international crisis, from January to November 2022, our exports reached a record of 12,617 million dollars, leaving a trade surplus of 761 million dollars,” said President Luis Arce through social networks.

In the same way, the head of state urged to take care of “the economic reactivation as a patrimony of all Bolivians”, in a country where a wide range of products are exported.

Among these products are metallic gold and tin, soybeans, sunflowers and derivatives, wood products, chemical substances and products, food products, clothing, ethyl alcohol, powdered milk and others.

For his part, the Vice Minister of Foreign Trade and Integration, Benjamín Blanco, stated that the increase in exports reflects “the economic recovery and the confidence of producers in the Bolivian economy.”

“This shows the confidence of producers in the Bolivian economy, it shows that the country is reactivating and, obviously, exports mean job creation,” said the official.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

