Uruguay records inflation of 8.29% in December 2022 | News

According to the National Institute of Statistics of Uruguay (INE), the accumulated inflation of this nation in the month of December stood at 8.29 percent, above the range forecast by the Government of President Luis Lacalle Pou, which oscillates between three and six percent.

Despite the fact that it has remained above the goal established by the Executive, the annual variation registered a downward trend of 0.26 percent.

In general, according to the text issued by the INE, it showed that the main variations in inflation rates were caused by the prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, housing and transportation.

Among the products that registered an increase are cereals with an increase of 0.69 percent, eggs and dairy products with an increase of 0.95 percent; coffee with an increase of 3.45 percent and fruits and nuts with a rise of 6.35 percent.

Likewise, meat decreased by 0.12 percent, with an increase only for chicken and roast beef strips.

Likewise, in the products of the earth, those that registered the greatest increase were spinach and lettuce with 30.38 and 28.29 percent, respectively, while peppers experienced a fall of 31.67 percent.

In the transport sector, car prices fell by 2.42 percent, motorcycles by 2.55 percent, while airfare prices decreased by 9.17 percent.

In housing, rents showed a price increase of 0.15 percent, and electricity prices fell by 11.20 percent.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



