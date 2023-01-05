President Petro sanctions the law that creates the Ministry of Equality | News

Report This Content

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, sanctioned this Wednesday the presidential law that creates the Ministry of Equality and Equity, in Istmina, Chocó, which will be directed by the vice president of the country Francia Márquez.

“From Istmina begins the Ministry of Equality and Equity. Congratulations and I hope that in Chocó we can hold several councils around advancing public policy to reduce the inequality that separates the Chocuano people,” said the president.

The president highlighted the burden of symbolism and reality of the new entity, and added that “to achieve equality between men and women, it is not only necessary a Ministry of Equality and Equity, practically the entire state must work based on this equality It’s so scary.”

For her part, Vice President Francia Márquez specified that this ministry is “an important instrument to consolidate the policies that we require in terms of transformation in the communities, so we welcome the institutions that for the first time turn to look at marginalized and excluded territories.”

Stressing that since the campaign for the presidency of Colombia it was understood that inequality is one of the main problems of the country, the also minister of the portfolio pointed out that Colombia is one of the most unequal nations in the world, and in 2021 it was the most uneven in Latin America.

The Ministry of Equality will seek to guarantee the well-being and opportunities for everyone.

With the Vice President @FranceMarquezM, the National Government will respond to minorities who claim for equal opportunities. The wealth of Colombia is in its diversity.

– Colombian Presidency ���� (@infopresidencia)

January 5, 2023

Faced with this reality, Francia Márquez assured that her commitment is to change that reality. “Let’s go Colombia for change, for equality and for La Paz”, and she thanked the Congress of the Republic for having accompanied this proposal.

“We will work so that this Ministry is an institution for the nobodies, that allows us to advance in equality towards Total Peace”, he pointed out in a context where between 1959 and 2020 there have been 15,760 victims of sexual violence, within the framework of the conflict armed.

According to the Observatory of Memory and Conflict of the National Commission for Historical Memory (CNMH), 61.8 percent of the victims of sexual violence in the registry of the Observatory of Memory and Conflict (OMC) correspond to women.

“Together with 30.8 percent of girls and adolescents, they add up to 92.6 percent of the total number of people violated,” highlights the National Center for Historical Memory.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



