Argentine President delivers 597 houses in the province of Misiones | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, formalized the delivery this Wednesday of 597 homes in Posadas, province of Misiones, bringing the total number of houses delivered by the Government of that South American nation to more than 76,000.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Argentine President rejects British occupation of the Malvinas

“In some of these houses there are 76,000 homes that we have delivered since we arrived at the Government, and by the end of March we will reach 100,000 homes delivered throughout Argentina,” said the head of state at the ceremony.

Likewise, the president said that this work is part of the Executive’s effort to make Argentina an increasingly equitable and just country.

Together with the president, the Governor of the region, Oscar Herrera Ahuad, the Minister of Territorial Development and Habitat, Santiago Maggiotti and the local mayor, Leonardo Stelatto, were present.

“We are not all the same, it is not all the same. We are those who believe that the State is there to bring housing closer to those who cannot access it in any other way, and there are others who believe that everyone should go and resort to the market. But not everyone can access a mortgage loan or a bank, and many still need the national State to give them the opportunity,” said Fernández.

These houses, located in the Itaembé Guazú neighborhood, were part of an investment of more than 3,800 million pesos as part of the Casa Propia program carried out by the Government.

According to official data, the Government has 10,188 housing solutions in Misiones, including the homes that have already been delivered and those that are in a state of construction, in an investment of more than 81,646 million pesos.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report