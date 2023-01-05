A union leader is assassinated in Cauca, Colombia | News

Report This Content

The violence and murders of social leaders in Colombia do not stop, after confirming on Tuesday the murder of the union leader, Mariela Reyes Montenegro in the Colombian department of Cauca.

The National Union of Workers and Employees of Public Services, Information Technologies, Communications, Television, Autonomous Corporations, Decentralized and Territorial Institutes of Colombia (Sintraemsdes), denounced that Mariela Reyes was murdered by unknown persons last Tuesday January 2 in the town of Santander de Quilichao, Cauca.

According to the Sintraemsdes statement, the union leader worked for more than 20 years at the Quilichao Public Services Company, was also part of the union Sub-directorate and performed functions in the Women’s Secretariat.

According to the local union union delegation, Reyes Montenegro was a defender of workers’ rights and a vindicator of women’s rights.

The Sintraemsdes national leadership repudiated the murder of Mariela Reyes and demanded that the local authorities take action to find those responsible for the crime.

They also demanded that the Colombian Government investigate any threat plan against the union and social leadership in the country.

With the murder of the union leader, Colombia registered the second homicide of a social leader in the country in 2023.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



