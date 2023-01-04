Mexican authorities dismiss the director of the prison in Ciudad Juárez | News

Report This Content

The Attorney General of the State of Chihuahua, Mexico, announced on Tuesday the decision to suspend the exercise of his functions and place under police investigation the director of the Center for Social Reintegration (Cereso) Number 3 of Ciudad Juárez, Alejandro Alvarado Téllez.

The judicial body reported in a statement that, after the riot that took place in the prison last Sunday, January 1, which caused the death of 17 people, the director Alvarado Téllez together with operational, administrative and other areas of Cereso, are in ascertainment.

The Prosecutor’s Office pointed out that this measure is taken “in order to establish who or who is involved in the entry of prohibited objects, omissions as a prison authority and authorizing acts that are outside the law.”

Of the 17 who died in the Cereso 3 riot in Ciudad Juárez, 10 were prison service officers and seven inmates. After the events, the Prosecutor’s Office notified the transfer by air of 191 inmates to other federal prisons, an operation assumed by members of the National Guard.

The transferred inmates were being held for high-impact crimes such as homicide, kidnapping, possession of a firearm, rape and organized crime, official sources detailed.

According to Chihuahua Attorney General Roberto Fierro Duarte, 30 convicts escaped from Cereso 3 during the revolt that also caused damage to the prison’s electrical and gas systems.

In 2019, the State Human Rights Commission (CEDH), in its Diagnosis of the Penitentiary, Social Reintegration and Preventive System, pointed out the system of corruption that was rampant in the prison, where the inmates were the ones who exercised control.

“Security is practically in charge of the inmates themselves. In some modules, they even had keys to areas such as classrooms and dining rooms,” the report denounced.

Two years later, the CEDH again reported overcrowded and overcrowded conditions in the prison, as well as insufficient security and custody personnel, in addition to the presence of illegal activities.

The country is experiencing a complicated situation with 33,308 homicides in 2021 after the two most violent years in history, under the presidency of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, with 34,690 murder victims in 2019 and 34,554 in 2020.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



