Social and political organizations restart protests in Peru | News

The protests and mobilizations against Peruvian President Dina Boluarte will resume this Wednesday, with massive mobilizations in various departments of the country to demand the release of former President Pedro Castillo, in demand for early elections, among other demands.

Call for mobilization against the Government of Dina Boluarte

Unions and social organizations called for peaceful marches to call for an indefinite strike in the Peruvian departments of Arequipa, Cusco, Apurímac, Moquegua, Madre de Dios, Puno and Ayacucho.

In some regions of Ayacucho, Huancavelica and Apurímac, they are still evaluating joining the day of demonstrations, according to Peruvian media.

WEDNESDAY: #Peru returns to the protests against the Boluarte government

▪️ Social organizations from Arequipa, Puno, Cusco, Apurímac, Moquegua, Madre de Dios and Ayacucho announced an indefinite strike

▪️ peasant patrols will resume agrarian strike in Cajamarca and 13 provinces

— Ale Loucau (@ale_loucau)

January 2, 2023

The General Confederation of Workers of Peru (CGTP) called a march in the capital Lima in solidarity with the mobilizations and protests in various regions of the country.

The general secretary of the CGTP gave his support to the demands for early elections, the resignation of President Boluarte and the change in the leadership of the Congress, which is dominated by sectors of the Peruvian right.

The workers support the struggle of our brothers from the southern regions, who have been holding an indefinite general strike since January 4. ���� ��������, ������ ���������� ���� ���� ���������� ��� ��� ���� �������� �� ������ ���� ��.��.#Take the street #DinaRenunciaYa pic.twitter.com/1y49iKO0Cb

– CGTP PERU (@cgt_peru)

January 3, 2023

The Coordinator of Left and Progressive Political Organizations (COIP) confirmed its participation in the protests and called to reject any provocation by the security forces and right-wing sectors.

Since last December 7, Peru has been experiencing a political and social crisis due to the vacancy of Pedro Castillo, his subsequent imprisonment, and the swearing in of Boluarte as president of the Andean country.

At least 22 people have died during the protests due to the police repression of the demonstrations against President Dina Boluarte.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



