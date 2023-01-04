Lula announces first official tour to Argentina, the US and China | News

The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, will make his first official tour abroad, traveling to Argentina at the end of January and then he will visit the United States, Portugal and China, a source close to the Presidency reported on Tuesday.

President of Brazil holds meetings with international delegations on the first day of his administration

Lula, after his inauguration as President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, will participate in the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), which will take place between January 23 and 24 in Buenos Aires.

Then, the leftist leader, who became president of the South American giant for the third time, must meet with his American counterpart, Joe Biden, in Washington, on a still “undated” trip, according to the same source.

The trip to China, Brazil‘s first trading partner, will be “after March,” he added.

Official sources also confirmed that Lula will be in Portugal from April 22 to 25, as the Portuguese head of state, Marcelo Rebelo, had indicated the day before, after both met in Brasilia.

On January 23 we will meet in Argentina to move forward with concrete actions and institutionalize this relationship, and on the 24th we will meet with the @PPT_CELAC.

I wait for you with open arms and much love, @LulaOficialas the Argentine people await you.

– Alberto Fernandez (@alferdez)

January 2, 2023

The Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, had also anticipated Lula’s visit to Buenos Aires after having a meeting with the new president on Monday.

Lula thus offers the first signs of wanting to break the international isolation of Brazil during the four years of his predecessor, the far-right Jair Bolsonaro.

In his inauguration speech in Congress, he announced a new role for Brazil in the world by resuming “South American integration” and the reconstruction of the “high and active dialogue with the United States, the European Community and China.”

The new foreign minister, Mauro Vieira, said Monday at the inauguration ceremony that Brazil will have “a huge reconstruction job” after this “unprecedented setback.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



