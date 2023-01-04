Honduras reports the murder of three women in 24 hours | News

Authorities from the Honduran National Police reported the murder of three women in the last 24 hours in different parts of the Central American country.

María Felicita Gómez was attacked with a machete in the department of Lempira; Carmen, was allegedly shot to death by her husband in the department of Colón and Karina Melissa Rodríguez, died at the hands of a man inside a natural medicine store, in the department of Copán.

Gómez’s body was found by his relatives inside his home, with injuries to various parts of his body, according to a preliminary report from the Honduran Police.

Munguía Salgado’s partner is currently unaccounted for and there is no information on the motive for the crime against the model Karina Melissa Rodríguez.

The Honduran police entity declared that it is investigating the three crimes, the causes of which are unknown to date, and no suspect has been arrested either.

The year 2022 was a violent year for women in Honduras, as the nation recorded around 300 violent deaths of women, according to official figures.

95 percent of the cases of murdered women remain unpunished in Honduras due to little investigation.

In a ten-year period, between 2002 and 2022, more than 7,400 women died violently in Honduras, which means one victim every 24 hours, according to Conadeh figures.

More than 50 percent of women die from gunshot wounds used by their assailants, mostly strangers.

Honduras committed in March 2022 to prevent and end violence against women and girls in the country.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



