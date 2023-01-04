Bolivia asks to extend pretrial detention against Luis F. Camacho | News

Report This Content

The Prosecutor’s Office, the Ministry of Government and the Bolivian Attorney’s Office presented an appeal on Tuesday with the aim of requesting the extension of the preventive detention of the governor of Santa Cruz, the right-wing Luis Fernando Camacho, from four to six months in prison.

The Bolivian Minister of Justice, Iván Lima, confirmed the presentation of the appeal by the State public bodies while he announced that the defendant in the Coup d’état I case also filed an appeal to have the precautionary measures against him lifted .

In this sense, the head of the portfolio specified that “Mr. Camacho -through his defense- has filed an appeal (…) surely today he will be drawn to one of the criminal chambers of the Departmental Court of Peace”.

The Prosecutor's Office, the Attorney General's Office and the Ministry of Government request that the preventive detention of the governor of Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camacho, who is being investigated for the Coup d'état I case, informed the Minister of Justice, Iván Lima.

As of the resumption of activities with the inauguration of the Judicial Year 2023, it is expected that in the next few hours the Departmental Court of Justice of La Paz will draw lots for the room where the requested appeals will be analyzed.

After being apprehended on December 28 as a result of a prosecutor’s order, Camacho was transferred to the Chonchocoro prison for four months in preventive detention on charges of links to the violent events that took place in 2019.

In line, the Vice Minister of Communication, Gabriela Alcón, pointed out that this situation is to be politicized, meanwhile, warned that “precisely, through violence, through acts of vandalism, they want to achieve impunity for what happened in 2019 ”.

For his part, the presidential spokesman, Jorge Richter, assured that Camacho’s life “is guaranteed; he protects it, takes care of it and treats it like any other prisoner ”.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



