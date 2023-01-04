Argentine President rejects British occupation of the Malvinas | News

Report This Content

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, rejected on Tuesday the British occupation of the Malvinas Islands, which “should embarrass the whole world” in the framework of the 190th anniversary of the usurpation of the archipelago by the United Kingdom.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Governors support request for trial of the Argentine Supreme Court

During the event in which a commemorative monument built by the Tandanor Shipyard was inaugurated in front of the Libertador Building, the president pointed out that this space “reminds us of the right and obligation we have.”

In this regard, he stated that the claim for sovereignty and territorial integrity “is something that should draw the attention of the most powerful in the world, because in the 21st century, the manifestation of an act of colonialism of this nature should only embarrass the world.” ”.

��️ “That an act of colonialism of this nature manifests itself in the 21st century should only embarrass the world. We will continue to insist over and over again that they are Argentine”. President @alferdez at the inauguration of a commemorative monument of the Malvinas Islands. pic.twitter.com/9wcjP0N2Wp

– Alberto Fernández Press (@alferdezprensa)

January 3, 2023

“The country is not going to be fully integrated, as long as those islands are not definitively Argentine. Malvinas unites us, and this is absolutely so, and in that claim there are no partisan differences, there shouldn’t be,” Fernández said.

In the same way, he pointed out that “we have a duty towards memory and the future, because in those lands there is Argentine wealth”, meanwhile, he stressed that only by having the territory can it be fully enjoyed.

��️”Let the world know: we want those lands in favor of peace, the development of the country, for the Argentines who gave their lives and because your struggle has not been in vain”. President @alferdez at the inauguration of a commemorative monument of the Malvinas Islands. pic.twitter.com/wsfNkZ2oD9

– Alberto Fernández Press (@alferdezprensa)

January 3, 2023

At the same time, the South American head of state emphasized that the British government uses the archipelago as “a propitious scenario to arm itself in the South Atlantic, where warfare has no place.”

Finally, Fernández concluded by stating that Argentina aspires to the territory in favor of the development of the country, because “Argentines who gave their lives for those lands remained and we want that land so that your struggle has not been in vain.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



