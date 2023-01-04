President of Brazil pays tribute to Pelé at the Vila Belmiro stadium | News

Report This Content

The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, attended this Tuesday the funeral of former soccer player Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé, who was laid awake at the Urbano Caldeira stadium, better known as Vila Belmiro, which belongs to the Santos club.

Brazilians say goodbye to Pelé with a 24-hour wake

This is the first official commitment outside of Brasilia of the president, who assumed power on January 1.

Lula sent a wreath on Monday in honor of Pelé. “Our most sincere tribute to the great Brazilian, our King Pelé,” the president, a great admirer of the former soccer player, wrote in a card.

The Brazilian sports legend, who passed away last Thursday at the age of 82, was buried in the Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial, in the city of Santos (Sao Paulo), recognized as the highest vertical cemetery in the world.

After a private ceremony only for those closest to him, the remains of the football legend rest in a special area on the first floor of a building of about 200 square meters of the cemetery to facilitate access for those who want to pay tribute to him.

Previously, a procession accompanied the body of O Rei from the stadium to the mausoleum along with his family and friends.

More than 230,000 people went through the stadium to see him off. In a fire truck and covered by the crowd, the coffin traveled for almost four hours through the city where he made history and where he himself wanted to be buried.

Pelé was born on October 23, 1940 in Minas Gerais and made his debut as a professional soccer player in 1956 with Santos, where he played until 1974. The other club he played for was the New York Cosmos in the USA, between 1975 and 1977. While with the Brazilian team he was a three-time world champion.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



