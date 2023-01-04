Chilean Human Rights Commission denounces constituent process | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Chilean Commission on Human Rights (CChDH) sent a letter on Tuesday to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Volker Türk, where he denounces the Chilean constituent process for violating fundamental rights.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Chilean President wants a “minimal, more neutral” Constitution

The president of the CChDH, Carlos Margotta, presented the complaint accusing the “Agreement for Chile” of violating “seriously articles 1 and 25 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which enshrine the right to self-determination.”

In this sense, the text points out that this process “seriously restricts the right of all people in our country to participate in the conduct of public affairs and to have access to public service.”

Chilean Human Rights Commission denounces before the OHCHR that the terms of the so-called “Agreement for Chile” violate the Rights

Humans. pic.twitter.com/wgU3zfYZ8N

— Chilean Human Rights Commission (@ComisionChilena)

January 2, 2023

The document indicates that from the subscription and ratification of this international treaty, the Chilean State is obliged to “respect and give due compliance with its norms as well as with the resolutions, recommendations and general observations issued by the different specialized bodies of the protection system International Human Rights”.

The CChDH warned that “from the perspective of Human Rights, it is not compatible with the right of self-determination of the Chilean people that 24 people not elected by popular vote write a draft of a constitutional project that should be the mandatory framework for the Constitutional Council”.

In turn, the letter states that it is inadmissible for “another designated body (Admissibility Committee) to authorize, supervise and decide the admissibility of the proposals, declaring their compatibility or not with respect to the constitutional framework predetermined by the draft and the institutional bases”.

In line, the note stresses that these organizations seriously violate popular sovereignty, restrict democracy and ignore “the original constituent power that is held exclusively by the people of Chile.”

Finally, the CChDH asks the High Commissioner to include the complaint in the next Report that the OHCHR submits to the United Nations Human Rights Committee, the body in charge of ensuring compliance with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, so that it can be processed as a complaint or individual communication according to the established procedure”.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report