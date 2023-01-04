Colombia will enact a law that creates the Ministry of Equality | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Colombian President Gustavo Petro will sanction this Wednesday the law that allows the creation of the Ministry of Equality and Equity, which will be headed by Vice President Francia Márquez.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Colombia will evaluate the truce with armed groups every two months

The regulations will be sanctioned during an event that will take place starting at 1:00 p.m. local time at the Gustavo Posada Coliseum, in the Cubis neighborhood, Istmina municipality, Chocó department.

The meeting will be attended by representatives of women, the LGBTQ community, Afro-descendant and indigenous peoples, peasants, children, youth, the elderly and people with disabilities, among others.

Ministry number 19 will be in charge of coordinating and executing public policies in order to guarantee the rights of vulnerable and excluded populations.

Previously, during a campaign event, Márquez pointed out that this portfolio constitutes “a mechanism to advance in the effective reduction of the gaps of inequality and inequity in Colombia.”

Taking into account that the ministry would begin to function within six months, the regulations to be sanctioned grant extraordinary powers to the Colombian president to issue decrees aimed at equality and equity.

Last December, the House of Representatives and the Senate approved with 139 and 61 votes in favor, respectively, Bill No. 222 of 2022 on the foundation of this portfolio.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report