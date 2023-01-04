European cruise ship Amadea arrives at port in Margarita, Venezuela | News

Report This Content

The Amadea cruise ship, with 500 European passengers on board, docked on Tuesday at the Guamache International Port of Islas Margaritas, in the Venezuelan state of Nueva Esparta.

Venezuela recovers embassy in Brazil

“Following the instructions of President Nicolas Maduro, the European cruise ship called Amadea docks today at the Guamache port in the State of Nueva Esparta,” reported the Ministry of People’s Power for Transportation of Venezuela.

Likewise, the head of the sector, Ramón Velásquez Araguayán, stressed that this is another milestone achieved by the country and the Government of the Latin American nation, after 15 years without something like this happening due to the sanctions imposed by the United States (USA). .).

“Venezuela rewrites history and continues to break the siege of unilateral coercive measures that prevented the arrival of cruise ships from Europe to the land of Bolívar for 15 years,” said the minister.

For his part, the Minister of Tourism, Ali Padrón, stressed that this is one more step forward in the Motor Tourism initiative and agreed on the importance of the arrival of the cruise after more than a decade without cruises with foreign tourists.

“Venezuela was off the tourism radar, and we have achieved it thanks to articulation, many meetings we had last year. What comes next is to continue working,” said the head of the tourism sector.

According to local media, European tourists will tour the regions of Punta Arena, Macanao Peninsula, La Restinga National Park, Porlamar, La Asunción, San Diego, Playa El Ángel and Playa El Agua.

This Amadea Shipping Company ship is operated by the Phoenix Reisen fleet and has eight passenger decks, seven bars, restaurants, a library, a movie theater, a hospital, a stage, a beauty salon, a gym, mini golf, and other recreational venues and other services.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



