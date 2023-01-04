Governors support request for trial of the Argentine Supreme Court | News

Report This Content

More than ten governors in Argentina supported this Tuesday the proposal of President Alberto Fernández by promoting a political trial against four judges of the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ), including the incumbent Horacio Rosatti.

Argentine government will analyze the trial of the head of the Supreme Court

According to a statement released by the presidency, the decision was made after a meeting of representatives of the provinces of Buenos Aires, Chaco, Santiago del Estero, La Pampa, Tierra del Fuego, Formosa, Chubut and others with the president.

As a first agreement, there is the impulse for impeachment against the president of the CSJ, “for having repeatedly engaged in conduct that constitutes the cause of poor performance in his duties.”

I have signed, together with the governors and governors, the request for impeachment of the president of the CSJN, Horacio Rosatti, for having repeatedly engaged in conduct that constitutes the cause of poor performance in his duties provided for in art. 53 of the Constitution ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/USZkqnt7eV

– Alberto Fernandez (@alferdez)

January 3, 2023

Similarly, the text refers to the need to request the initiation of the impeachment process with respect to the members of the highest court Carlos Rosenkrantz, Juan Carlos Maqueda and Ricardo Lorenzetti.

“Finally, ask the block of deputies of the Frente de Todos to support and promote the corresponding project so that the institutional process in the National Congress begins as soon as possible,” the statement underlines.

For his part, the governor of Chaco, Jorge Capitanich, assured that the local representatives support the initiative after confirming that the designated officials of the CSJ failed to comply with the established norms.

We have had a meeting with the President @alferdezto promote, within the framework of Article 53 of the National Constitution, the signing of a request for impeachment due to the poor performance of the functions of the four judges of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation.

— Jorge Capitanich (@jmcapitanich)

January 3, 2023

“We consider that the defense of the interests of our provinces and of federalism is an absolutely inalienable flag because it is the basis for achieving equity and equality,” he specified after the meeting.

Meanwhile, the governor of the Santiago del Estero province, Gerardo Zamora, stated that before the meeting with the dignitary, presentations had been made by the governors, which had not been answered.

“We believe that this situation is greatly aggravated when the chats are known. That is why the complaint in the head of the president of the Court, Horacio Rosatti, and the investigation of the other members is the decision of several governors,” he said.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

