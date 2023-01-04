The alleged femicide of María Belén Bernal arrives in Ecuador | News

Latin America

The alleged femicide of María Belén Bernal arrives in Ecuador

The former agent of the National Police of Ecuador and main suspect in the femicide of María Belén Bernal, Germán Cáceres, arrived in Quito (capital) on Tuesday afternoon.

“The Ecuadorian Police with the respective authorities register Germán Cáceres in the Migration Undersecretary, which legally supports the arrival of the citizen, by air, to national territory,” the police agency reported.

The accused of the murder of the lawyer María Belén Bernal arrived in Quito after 4:00 p.m. (local time), after being expelled from Bogotá, the capital of Colombia, by the authorities and being captured in the Palomino region.

After completing the corresponding procedures, Cáceres would be transferred to the Judicial Unit of Carcelén, located north of Quito.

Outside the Mariscal Sucre airport in Quito, Elizabeth Otavalo, Bernal’s mother, called to remain vigilant, as the alleged murderer falls into the hands of the Police and the National Service for Comprehensive Adult Care (SNAI).

Likewise, the victim’s mother assured that the capture of Cáceres is a triumph for the Ecuadorian people, who questioned the official versions and the report offered on the whereabouts of the alleged murderer who located him in Panama.

María Belén Bernal was reported missing on September 11, 2022 after entering the Quito Police High School, to meet her husband, then Lieutenant Germán Cáceres.

Bernal’s remains were found near the school and after these events, Cáceres decided to flee.

