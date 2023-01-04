Bolivia closes 2022 with the lowest lethality of Covid-19 in the region | News

Bolivia closed the year 2022 with a 0.1 percent fatality rate from the Covid-19 disease, the lowest in the region, according to reports from the nation’s Ministry of Health and Sports.

“If we analyze the fatality rate in the last epidemiological event, our last wave, whatever you want to call it, we have a fatality rate of 0.1 percent (…) compared to other countries,” said the Minister of Health and Sports, Jeyson Auza. in press conference.

For his part, the head of the health portfolio expressed that this result has been possible due to the policies applied against the pandemic, since the beginning of the Government of President Luis Arce.

These policies achieved a 50 percent decrease in infections in relation to 2020, highlighted the minister, who also recalled that in the first wave, the fatality rate rose to 6.2 percent.

In the 2022 administration, 551,491 cases were presented, which represents close to 50 percent of those notified since 2020, when 2,162 deaths occurred, according to Jeyson Auza.

“In Bolivia we have a wide portfolio of Sputnik V, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Pfizer and Janssen vaccines, in addition to this Bolivia is one of the pioneers in interchangeability of immunizers in South America, better known as combination vaccines”, he pointed out.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



