Call for mobilization against the Peruvian Congress and the Government of Dina Boluarte | News

The General Confederation of Workers of Peru (CGTP) called a mobilization for this Wednesday against the government of the designated president Dina Boluarte and to demand the closure of Congress, as well as in support of those who will carry out an indefinite strike in several regions of the country.

The deputy general secretary of the CGTP, Gustavo Minaya, told teleSUR that they have coordinated with their main union bases in the capital “to express that militant solidarity with our brothers in the south, who are taking the lead to resume these struggles against this civic-military dictatorship headed by Mrs. Dina Boluarte”.

The mobilization is expected to depart in the afternoon from Plaza San Martín in Lima (capital) to the Congress of the Republic.

“Last week the South Macroregional Assembly agreed to restart the protest actions as of tomorrow the 4th, likewise the Cajamarca region also joins this regional strike as of January 5 (…) in solidarity with those fallen brothers, killed by the forces of order,” he said.

In addition, it rejected that the police violently evicted the people who were peacefully spending the night in Plaza Manco Cápac located in Lima.

“There we see the action of the National Police that in a repressive manner has violently removed them from this emblematic square of the struggles of the working class,” he said.

For this January 4, in various regions of the country, the protests for the closure of Congress, the resignation of Boluarte, new elections for 2023, a Constituent Assembly and the freedom of former President Pedro Castillo will resume.

Some of the regions in which they plan activities during the day are Ayacucho, Arequipa, Puno, Cusco, Madre de Dios, Junín, Huancavelica, Cajamarca, Piura, San Martín, among others.

Protests have been registered in Peru since December 7, 2022, when Congress removed Pedro Castillo and swore in then Vice President Boluarte as the new president.

The strong repression against the mobilizations has left, according to the figure of the Peruvian Ministry of Health, almost 30 deaths and dozens of injuries.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



