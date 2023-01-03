Paraguay reports 600 cases of violence during Christmas parties | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The 911 Emergency System of the Paraguayan National Police reported on Monday that between the Christmas and New Year festivities, close to 600 acts of family violence occurred in the South American country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Former Paraguayan drug prosecutor assassinated

According to Rafael González, chief commissioner of the 911 Emergency System, “calls for family violence and disturbances of public peace, which are street fights, have increased. We have had a significant increase and the response time was also fast”.

“We have between 150 and 300 calls, every 24 hours, for family violence. During the week they are less, but on weekends they increase and now they have increased a lot due to the holidays, both New Year and Christmas ”, he told a local channel.

The 911 emergency system reported more than 600 calls for cases of family violence between New Year’s Eve and the first day of the year.

The National Police managed to intervene in time, so there were no incidents that have escalated. #ABCTVPy�� pic.twitter.com/4Z76cwgDXJ

– ABC TV Paraguay (@ABCTVpy)

January 2, 2023

“In all cases there are reports that the personnel came and gave an answer to those who needed it,” said the agent, who celebrated that “the effectiveness of the intervention operations prevented the consequences of the altercations from worsening.”

Likewise, he pondered that “the reception of telephone calls was technically more agile and effective” due to the implementation a month ago of a new operating system, which also offers a greater capacity for attention in the booth.

Data from the Paraguayan National Police processed until January 2 indicate that the total number of calls amounts to 4,076, of which 2,512 are non-emergencies and 1,564 correspond to intervened emergencies.

Complaints for family violence capitalized 341 calls and 155 disturbance of public peace. Noise pollution attracts 160 calls, while traffic accidents and robberies represent the lowest rates, with 96 and 21 calls respectively.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report