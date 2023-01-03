Bolivian coup leaders once again attack police headquarters in Santa Cruz | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Violent groups from the so-called Cruceñista Youth Union (UJC), related to the governor of the department of Santa Cruz, Fernando Camacho, attacked again on Monday night the Police Command of the city of Santa Cruz.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Luis Fernando Camacho and the 2019 coup in Bolivia

The Telesur correspondent in Bolivia, Freddy Rosales, indicated that during the attack on the police headquarters, the attackers attacked a group of people who were participating in a vigil in favor of Governor Camacho.

According to police sources, a group of people armed with Molotov cocktails, firecrackers, and fireworks attacked the police headquarters around 9:00 p.m.

New attack, with fireworks, on the Police Command, in Santa Cruz, by those close to Governor Fernando Camacho. Tonight they even attacked people who were holding a vigil for Camacho’s freedom in front of the police building. @telesurtv pic.twitter.com/qVYemoaCqi

– Freddy Morales (@FreddyteleSUR)

January 3, 2023

The police departmental deputy commander, Colonel Edson Claure, pointed out that police officers responded to the attack using tear gas to disperse the violent and prevent the seizure and burning of the police headquarters.

The police official commented that videos were recorded to demonstrate the acts of violence and identify some of those responsible for the attack on the police headquarters.

Violent protests in the city of Santa Cruz have intensified after the arrest of the governor of Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camacho, leaving various destruction and burning of public institutions at the national and regional level.

Governor Camacho is accused of terrorism, for which a judge ordered his preventive detention for four months in the maximum security prison of Chonchocoro, in the department of La Paz.

Luis Fernando Camacho was apprehended on December 28, 2022 by the country’s Police, in the framework of the case called Coup d’état I.

In the investigation of the Coup d’état I case, more people have also been accused for their participation in that event, including the former de facto president, Jeanine Áñez; Carlos Mesa, Jorge Quiroga, José Luis Camacho Parada (father of the governor), among other alleged implicates.

During the 2019 coup, more than 30 people were killed, while hundreds were injured.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report