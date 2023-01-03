Costa Rica marks historical record of homicides during 2022 | News

Report This Content

At the end of 2022, Costa Rica records 656 homicides, the highest number reported for these crimes in the country, local media reported on Monday, based on the final report of the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ).

Homicide rate breaks all-time record in Costa Rica

According to police agency statistics released in mid-December, the year was expected to end with high levels of homicide rates, but the actual number exceeded forecasts by 26 events.

The 656 homicides in 2022 describe an increase of 68 (11.56 percent) compared to the previous year, when there were 588. The homicide rate also increased to 12.6 per 100,000 inhabitants, a new absolute record in this country, well above the 12.1 of 2017 and even higher than the 11.4 of 2021.

The homicide rate rose to 12.2 per 100,000 inhabitants in peaceful Costa Rica.

“Between 56% and 60% of the homicides that occur have to do with settling scores that we could relate to drug trafficking”: Michael Soto, deputy director of the OIJ (Police).

Of all the murders, the OIJ indicates that 92.68 percent of the victims were men, while, geographically, the province of Limón presented the greatest number of these events, with 168, followed by San José (118) and Puntarenas (111). ).

The agency also pointed out that the most violent months in 2022 were October, with 68 cases, and December (67), while those with the lowest numbers were March (45) and September (46).

Of the 656 homicides, 472 were committed with firearms, 106 with a knife, and 78 of another type. The OIJ points out that the main cause of these events was revenge, with 62.04 percent, followed by arguments (17.23) and fights (8.38).

Commenting on these negative data, the deputy director of the OIJ, Michael Soto, insisted on a reconsideration of the strategies to deal with homicides, considering that the solution must be integral to society and not just a police issue, because multiple factors affect violence. .





