Argentine Government will analyze the trial of the head of the Supreme Court | News

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, will meet this Tuesday with governors to analyze the holding of a political trial against the head of the Supreme Court (CS), Horacio Rosatti.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They ask to arrest those involved in the attack against Cristina Kirchner

At the government headquarters, the provincial officials will debate the draft request for this measure after compromising messages were released between the capital’s Justice and Security Minister, Marcelo D’Alessandro, and Silvio Robles, Rosatti’s spokesman.

According to local media outlets, during these conversations Robles provided D’Alessandro with information on a Supreme Court ruling regarding the increase in co-participating funds for this city and dictated how to act.

For this reason, I summoned the governors who accompanied the National State in its petition against the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires so that, together, we promote the impeachment of the president of the Supreme Court, Horacio Rosatti, so that his performance can be investigated.

– Alberto Fernandez (@alferdez)

January 1, 2023

“Recently, the worst practices that can be carried out in a Republic that claims to want to preserve the rule of law have been exposed. We saw an inadmissible advance of the judiciary over the others,” Fernández said in a message to the Argentine people.

Fernández denounced the existence of “a scandalous link, behaviors and dialogues between judicial officials and opposition politicians in which decisions are anticipated and foundations are recommended to be used when deciding cases with undoubted institutional significance.”

The president of the southern nation announced that he called on the governors to support the holding of a process against Rosatti to investigate his conduct in the performance of his duties.

“Upon taking office, I swore to uphold the Constitution. I must prevent the Council of the Magistracy from continuing to be manipulated with unusual jurisprudential interpretations that allow the judiciary to meddle in the decisions of Congress ”, he assured.

“It is my duty to promote actions when the federal system is placed in crisis through an unnecessary precautionary measure and the improper proposal of an autonomous city,” he added, referring to the Supreme Court’s support for the increase in funds for the South American capital.

The chats between D’Alessandro -Minister of Security of Larreta- and Silvio Robles -right hand of the “supreme” Rosatti-, confirm what we always denounce: this Supreme Court stopped doing Justice to do JxC political favors through its rulings . pic.twitter.com/xgyT57ylDD

– Martin Soria (@MartinSoria_)

December 29, 2022

“I will order the Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Martín Soria, to promote the pertinent criminal actions to investigate the alleged acts of corruption that would involve officials from this city with business contractors from that autonomous state,” the president declared.

“I hope that in 2023, while we are celebrating 40 years of democracy, we agree to build a rule of law in which justice punishes those responsible without impunity pacts and in which politics forever forgets the corrupt practices that caused so much damage to their credibility,” he asserted.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

