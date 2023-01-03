First Tricontinental Conference: A milestone of solidarity | News

Report This Content

The first Tricontinental Conference of the peoples of Africa, Asia and Latin America, held in Havana, the capital of Cuba, between January 3 and 14, 1966, brought together figures of undeniable political stature who met to strengthen ties between the revolutionary forces of the world.

During 12 days, 512 delegates from 82 countries, including the Chilean Salvador Allende; the Guatemalan Luis Augusto Turcios Lima; Guyanese Cheddy Jagan; the Venezuelan Pedro Medina Silva; Uruguayan Rodney Arismendi and Amílcar Cabral, from Guinea Bissau and Cape Verde, raised their voices in favor of just causes.

Likewise, heads of state who could not attend the event such as the then Vietnamese president Ho Chi Minh; the leader of the DPR of Korea, Kim Il Sung; the Egyptian Gamal Abdel Nasser; the Algerian Houari Boumedienne and the Tanzanian Julius Nyerere, among others, sent their messages.

Among the objectives that motivated the realization of the Tricontinental Conference were to achieve the liberation, independence and national sovereignty of the peoples, against imperialism, against apartheid, colonialism, neocolonialism, scourges that the world has not yet managed to get rid of it completely.

Likewise, the event that the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, described as a “great party of international solidarity”, built bridges between the divisions between the anti-colonial movements and governments of Africa and Asia and those of Latin America.

Similarly, uniting the experiences of the Non-Aligned Movement and the national and socialist liberation struggles in the global South, it opened the doors of the Latin American continent to the Palestinian people, since a considerable representation of representatives of different factions of the Organization for the Liberation of Palestine participated in the meeting.

During the event, the role of imperialism in culture and relations with mass organizations also became central themes, and sessions dedicated to economic, political and cultural issues were held whose impact resonated beyond the event.

One of the main results of the meeting was the creation of the Solidarity Organization of the Peoples of Africa, Asia and Latin America (Ospaaal), which for more than 50 years was guided by the goals of uniting, coordinating and promoting the struggle of the peoples of the three continents against colonialism, neocolonialism and imperialism.

However, the idea of ​​founding a tricontinental body was not an end in itself, but a political instrument to consolidate a front against the violence of the United States and its allies in Indochina, in addition to strengthening the national liberation movements.

The Ospaaal, whose functions ceased in 2019, provided firm support and solidarity to the countries recently liberated from colonialism as well as those that would later become independent and defended the right of each people, once their sovereignty was conquered, to decide the government, the law and the political, economic and social system that would govern it, without foreign interference.

In addition, it stimulated effective and timely cooperation among nations to ensure their aspirations for peace, development, and social prosperity, and promoted the defense of heritage and cultural identity, access to information, and education.

On the other hand, the reaffirmation of an authentic agenda of peace, disarmament and peaceful coexistence for all was outlined, in addition to unrestricted support to achieve and defend national liberation, through active transnational solidarity, which would overcome bureaucratic limitations.

Their values ​​were a strong contrast with respect to disinformation propaganda and colonialist and imperialist ideological and cultural penetration. With the objective of disseminating the vision of the world of the member countries and denying the campaigns that sought to misrepresent the struggle of the peoples, divide movements and distort the causes of the revolutions, the newsletter and magazine Tricontinental were founded.

In that press outlet, Commander Ernesto Guevara, Che, wrote his Message to the peoples of the world, in which he called to “create two, three… Many Vietnams” and expressed his ideas of unity to confront all forms of domination and colonialism, by assuring that “it is time to temper our discrepancies and put everything at the service of the struggle.”

According to the intellectuals Rafael Hernández (Cuba) and Jennifer Ruth Hosek (Germany), the real magnitude of this meeting can only be appreciated as part of an arduous process of building political alliances.

“There really was an exercise of diplomatic agreement between anti-hegemonic and progressive forces coming from most of the regions of the world, state and non-state, legal and armed, atheists and believers, socialists, communists and pro-independence, in whose center the question of national liberation, a theme that overflowed the insurgency or the guerrilla war”, they sentence.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



