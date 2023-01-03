Electoral campaign begins with a view to several elections in Ecuador | News

The electoral campaign in Ecuador in view of various elections that will take place this year began this Tuesday until next February 2, as announced on the eve of this day by the National Electoral Council (CNE).

CMIO.org in sequence:

Ecuadorian electoral authorities approve referendum for 2023

The Ecuadorian entity specified that the electoral campaign period for the Sectional Elections, Council for Citizen Participation and Social Control (CPCCS) and Referendum 2023 began at 00:00 this Tuesday and will last until 23:59 on February 2, 2023.

The CNE pointed out that in this period, “firmly qualified candidacies for the dignities of prefectures, mayors, urban and rural councilors, rural parish councils will be able to disseminate their work plans and proposals.”

In the same way, he pointed out that the registered political and social organizations may promote any of the two options of the 2023 Referendum while he pointed out that the campaign also applies to the Popular Consultation on the creation of the Sevilla Don Bosco canton, province of Morona Santiago.

Likewise, the electoral spending limit for each of the dignities was approved in order for the candidates to campaign in the written press, radio, television, billboards and digital media.

However, the candidacies to the CPCCS will not be able to campaign or receive private financing, since the CNE is in charge of publicizing the names, trajectory and proposals.

In turn, the CNE assured that in the case of the 2023 Referendum and the Seville Don Bosco Popular Consultation “the political and social organizations registered with the National Electoral Council have a promotion fund to publicize both alternatives on equal terms ”.

Finally, the electoral authorities ratified that during the campaign they will ensure compliance with current constitutional and legal regulations, meanwhile, they called for an electoral process with respect, without violence, open to debate and that promotes informed voting.





