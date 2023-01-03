Expand vaccination campaign against Covid-19 in Uruguay | News

Report This Content

The Government of Uruguay reported this Monday that vaccination against Covid-19 will be expanded with a fifth booster dose throughout the country, given the increase in cases.

New strains derived from the Omicron variant detected in Uruguay

Since last December 26, inoculation began for people over 80 years of age in Montevideo (capital), and although the entity planned to start the campaign with the fifth dose in the first quarter of 2023, it decided to bring it forward for people over 50 years of age and those who are immunosuppressed.

The Uruguayan vaccination campaign is characterized by its staggered application to prioritize age groups with higher risk factors.

Vaccination with booster doses is carried out throughout the country for immunosuppressed people and people over 80 years of age.

�� Maldonado Campus – Entrance through Brunete street.

Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Without agenda and by order of arrival.

The use of masks is recommended. pic.twitter.com/BvlwZ7M9ML

— MSP – Uruguay (@MSPUruguay)

January 2, 2023

“Vaccination with booster doses is carried out throughout the country for immunosuppressed people and people over 80 years of age,” said the Uruguayan Ministry of Public Health (MSP) on its Twitter social network account.

According to the information published by the Government of Uruguay, the complementary dose is already available in Montevideo and in the interior of the country to expand the campaign.

On this day, the MSP reported that between December 25 and 31, there were 8,957 confirmed cases, of which 8,285 were active.

In that week, the 52nd since the start of the pandemic, four deaths that occurred in previous weeks and were reported late were reported, for a cumulative 7,570 deaths due to Covid-19.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



