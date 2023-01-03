Panama claims to have controlled the sixth wave of Covid-19 | News

Latin America

Panama claims to have controlled the sixth wave of Covid-19

The Minister of Health of Panama, Francisco Sucre, affirmed on Monday that the country’s health system has controlled the sixth wave of covid-19.

They register more than 2,800 cases and 13 deaths from Covid-19 in Panama

The minister ruled out the possibility of restrictions on future national festivities such as carnivals.

Francisco Sucre, said that “the sixth wave is under control” without ruling out possible increases in cases after the end of the year festivities.

The Minister of Health @LPacoSucrereiterated that there will be no restriction measures, stressing that the sixth wave is controlled, likewise called for prudence for the upcoming festivities, maintaining biosecurity measures. pic.twitter.com/8VQq0D43iX

— Ministry of Health of Panama (@MINSAPma)
January 2, 2023

The health entity reported in the middle of last November that it was entering the sixth wave given an increase in positive cases and deaths, urging the population to comply with the vaccination program.

Minister Sucre “requested prudence for the upcoming festivities, maintaining biosecurity measures.”

The Panamanian Ministry of Health calls to wash your hands frequently, use the mask correctly and maintain a distance of 2 meters.

The latest update of the Covid dates from December 24 where the territory registered 2,817 cases, an accumulated of 1,023,778 infections of the viral disease since the start of the pandemic, while the deaths total 8,568.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

