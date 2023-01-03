Uruguay exceeds 8,900 cases of coronavirus in a week | News

Report This Content

The Uruguayan Ministry of Public Health (MSP) announced Monday that more than 8,900 new coronavirus infections were reported in the last week.

According to the Health entity, in the week of December 25 to 31, 8,957 new Covid-19 infections were reported, exceeding the 8,216 cases of the previous seven days.

With the more than 8,900 new infections, Uruguay accumulates 1,020,161 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the weekly epidemiological report of the MSP.

In the last week of 2022, 28,464 coronavirus tests were carried out, which yielded a positive result of 31.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the percentage of patients admitted to intensive care with Covid-19 went from 2.7 to 4.9 percent.

Given the rebound in the coronavirus in Uruguay, the Minister of Health, Daniel Salinas, assured last December that Covid-19 was “totally under control.”

Last December, the MSP brought forward the application of the fifth booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine aimed at those over 50 years of age and immunosuppressed, which was initially scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



