President of Bolivia highlights Lula’s role for integration | News

Bolivian President Luis Arce highlighted on Monday the role of Brazil and his counterpart Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in consolidating the region’s integration.

Bolivian President meets with Russian authorities in Brasilia

In an exclusive interview for teleSUR, the Bolivian head of state expressed that “this stage in the history of our countries is very important. Lula represents the consolidation of all these processes that have been recovering in the country and when they exist, all this is very favorable for integration”.

“The countries of the region have always had two obstacles to integrate, to be much more related, on the one hand, sometimes we did not have the economic stability that we needed, and on the other, political stability because there were many governments of different tendencies, normally governments of the right, who applied neoliberal policies and did not allow dialogue between our countries,” he said.

In addition, he commented that it is possible that when there is a greater political affinity, they work together to face the different economic problems, as well as “give a boost to the region so that it becomes a region that shows the whole world that it can be do things differently from what developed countries have been talking about”.

The Bolivian president highlighted the changes that have been experienced in the region in recent years with new governments that work for the well-being of the population, including the cases of Colombia, Honduras and Brazil.

“This has been important because suddenly today we have Brazil, a government that we know of comrade Lula that we are sure will be at the service of the Brazilian people, where they have suffered a lot in recent years, the same as many countries and many peoples of our Latin American countries” that have had authorities that have not “applied adequate policies to solve the real problem” they are going through.

Today in Brasilia we met with the new president of #Brazilthe brother @LulaOficialwith whom we decided to deepen a broad work agenda for the benefit of our peoples, which includes border issues, gas, electric power, urea, investment and trade. pic.twitter.com/6cn1Jgr8eI

— Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia)

January 2, 2023

Arce noted that he hopes to improve bilateral relations with the new Brazilian government to discuss various issues of common interest between neighboring countries.

He also recalled that there were many unresolved doubts about the behavior of former President Jair Bolsonaro with respect to the 2019 coup d’état in Bolivia. “They are doubts, they are hypotheses that we have always wanted to be clarified. I publicly told Mr. Bolsonaro that he has many things to explain to the Bolivian people.”

On the other hand, he spoke about how Bolivia has managed to get back on track after recovering democracy after the 2019 coup. “We have experienced it exactly when we took office in 2020, we had to drastically face no administration on the pandemic, they left many people in greater poverty, greater inequality; we had to rebuild the country and that has not been easy,” he said.

Likewise, he reiterated that through the applied policies they have obtained good results “including economic ones such as lower inflation, not only in the region, among the first countries on the planet, Bolivia is demonstrating that economic management is correct, we have growth, we are reducing the inequality, we are reducing poverty in our country”.

Regarding the Amazon, he expressed that it is one of the issues that should be worked on jointly with Brazil, since he not only considers that it is important to care for and protect that territory, but also to guarantee the quality of life of the populations that live there. .





