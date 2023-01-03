Woman is elected president of the Supreme Court of Mexico | News

Report This Content

The Mexican Norma Piña Hernández took position on Monday as the president of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), becoming the first woman to assume the position in the country’s highest court.

Norma Piña Hernández, was selected in the third ballot with six votes in favor, obtaining more votes than Minister Alfredo Gutiérrez Ortiz who reached the support of five ministers.

The successor holder of Arturo Zaldívar, will perform functions until December 31, 2023.

!! Congratulations!! ���� We send an affectionate CONGRATULATIONS to Minister Norma Lucía Piña Hernández for becoming the first woman to serve as President of the @SCJN and the Federal Judicial Council⚖️ we wish you the best of success in this new work���� pic.twitter.com/aNtJLfxfwz

— Executive Secretariat of SEA Veracruz (@SESEAVOficial)

January 3, 2023

In the first speech, Piña Hernández, alluded to the double responsibility that she assumes when representing “ministers of the Supreme Court, counselors of the Federal Judiciary” and the responsibility of representing women, and as the first to assume the presiding over that highest court.

The president of the SCJN said that she will work to achieve “a fairer, more egalitarian society, without violence against women.”

“For the first time, we placed ourselves at the center of the horseshoe of this plenary court, showing us that we can,” he stressed.

He also thanked “those who have always believed, who have not tired of trying changes that, little by little, corner our patriarchal culture.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



