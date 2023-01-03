Latin America

Woman is elected president of the Supreme Court of Mexico | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 10 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Mexican Norma Piña Hernández took position on Monday as the president of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), becoming the first woman to assume the position in the country’s highest court.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Mexican President greets Lula’s presidential inauguration

Norma Piña Hernández, was selected in the third ballot with six votes in favor, obtaining more votes than Minister Alfredo Gutiérrez Ortiz who reached the support of five ministers.

The successor holder of Arturo Zaldívar, will perform functions until December 31, 2023.

!! Congratulations!! ���� We send an affectionate CONGRATULATIONS to Minister Norma Lucía Piña Hernández for becoming the first woman to serve as President of the @SCJN and the Federal Judicial Council⚖️ we wish you the best of success in this new work���� pic.twitter.com/aNtJLfxfwz

— Executive Secretariat of SEA Veracruz (@SESEAVOficial)
January 3, 2023

In the first speech, Piña Hernández, alluded to the double responsibility that she assumes when representing “ministers of the Supreme Court, counselors of the Federal Judiciary” and the responsibility of representing women, and as the first to assume the presiding over that highest court.

The president of the SCJN said that she will work to achieve “a fairer, more egalitarian society, without violence against women.”

“For the first time, we placed ourselves at the center of the horseshoe of this plenary court, showing us that we can,” he stressed.

He also thanked “those who have always believed, who have not tired of trying changes that, little by little, corner our patriarchal culture.”



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 10 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Argentine Government will analyze the trial of the head of the Supreme Court | News

9 mins ago

First Tricontinental Conference: A milestone of solidarity | News

1 hour ago

Electoral campaign begins with a view to several elections in Ecuador | News

3 hours ago

Expand vaccination campaign against Covid-19 in Uruguay | News

5 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.