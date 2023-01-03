Youth leader of the Awa people assassinated in Nariño, Colombia | News

The Colombian Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz) confirmed on Monday the assassination of the youth leader of the Awá people, José Taicus Pascal, becoming the first social leader assassinated in 2023.

Three people are murdered in Colombia in the first massacre of 2023

The Organization of Indigenous Reserves of the Awa People of the Pacific (ORIPAP) denounced the homicide of the 16-year-old boy, near the Alto Albi reservation in the city of Tumaco, in the department of Nariño.

The youth leader, José Taicus Pascal, worked as an indigenous guard of the Peña Lisa Gran Rosario reservation.

According to Indepaz, the 21-year-old brother of the victim, Javier Taicus Canticus, was injured in the attack.

The Ombudsman’s Office issued an early warning in favor of the Awa indigenous community due to the presence of irregular armed groups in their territories.

According to Indepaz, since the signing of the peace agreement, 1,410 social leaders have been assassinated in Colombia.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



