Venezuela and the United Arab Emirates strengthen cooperation | News

The president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez, held a meeting this Monday with the Minister of State for International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Reem Bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, to deepen ties of friendship and promote and review the bilateral cooperation work agenda.

The meeting took place at the diplomatic headquarters of the eastern country in Brasilia, the capital of Brazil, where the government representatives discussed under the principles of solidarity and complementarity, based on respect and mutual recognition.

In this sense, the meeting was propitious to guide the promotion of the oil, gas and petrochemical activity of both nations.

Likewise, they discussed how to deepen the ties, mainly in the sectors of investment, trade, air transport, economy and housing construction system, food processing through bilateral agreements, among other aspects, as an expression of multilateralism enshrined in Venezuela and UAE.

Both countries share cooperation relations in energy matters, through the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and not OPEC, an organization in which they work to maintain balance in crude oil production.

The president of the Venezuelan National Assembly was accompanied by the vice minister of Latin America and the Caribbean, Rander Peña, as well as the Venezuelan ambassador to Brazil, Manuel Vadell, who materialized the agenda of the Bolivarian Government, led by President Nicolás Maduro.

In November of last year, Venezuela and the UAE discussed the bilateral agenda, mainly friendship and cooperation relations, as well as opportunities for collaboration in the trade, economy and investment sectors.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



