President of Brazil holds meetings with international delegations on the first day of his administration | News

President of Brazil holds meetings with international delegations on the first day of his administration

The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, reported Monday that during the day he would have meetings with some 17 international delegations that came to the country to participate in the inauguration ceremony, held the day before.

Lula da Silva takes office as president of Brazil

After attending the inauguration, senior officials from various nations met with the Brazilian president at the Itamaraty Palace,

“Let’s work so that Brazil has the role it deserves in the world,” said the 77-year-old leader on his Twitter account.

I held an extraordinary bilateral meeting with the new president of Brazil, @LulaOficial ����

We talked about the importance and the need to deepen the indissoluble and historical link between the two countries, which in recent years had been difficult to establish. pic.twitter.com/R2DzwEEml4

– Alberto Fernandez (@alferdez)

January 2, 2023

Among the dignitaries who have exchanged with Lula are the one from Argentina, Alberto Fernández; the one from Angola, Joao Laurenço; the one from Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso; that of Bolivia, Luis Arce; the one from Chile, Gabriel Boric; that of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, among other nations.

“I held an extraordinary bilateral meeting with the new president of Brazil,” Fernández said about the meeting with the Brazilian leader.

For his part, the Bolivian dignitary, Luis Arce, stressed that among the issues discussed in their exchange were border crossings, gas, electricity, investment and trade.

Today in Brasilia we met with the new president of #Brazilthe brother @LulaOficialwith whom we decided to deepen a broad work agenda for the benefit of our peoples, which includes border issues, gas, electric power, urea, investment and trade. pic.twitter.com/6cn1Jgr8eI

— Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia)

January 2, 2023

Likewise, the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, expressed that his meeting with Lula dealt with the issue of agreeing to save the Amazon jungle for the good of humanity, as well as a change in the anti-drug policy.

In addition, the Brazilian president held a meeting with the King of Spain, Felipe VI, with whom he discussed relations between the two countries, and between Europe and Latin America.

A great pact to save the Amazon jungle in favor of humanity. Towards a change in drug policy; a Brazil guarantor of peace in Colombia and the study of the electrical interconnection of the Americas with clean energy sources. pic.twitter.com/8NKaupdPsz

— Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo)

January 2, 2023

Likewise, the dignitary spoke with the vice presidents of China, Wang Qishan and Cuba, Salvador Valdés Mesa; the president of the Council of Ministers of Peru, Luis Alberto Otárola Peñaranda and the president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez.

“I received from the Vice President of China, Wang Qishan, a letter from President Xi Jinping with his greetings and his willingness to expand cooperation. China is our largest trading partner and we can further expand relations between our countries,” Lula reported.





