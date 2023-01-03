Latin America

The dead rise to 17 after a riot in a prison in Mexico | News

The Attorney General of the state of Chihuahua, in Mexico, notified this Monday that there are 17 deaths in the riot that occurred the day before at the Cereso 3 Social Readaptation Center in Ciudad Juárez.

The Mexican entity reported ten officers dead, seven inmates murdered, ten injured (three of them guards) and 27 prisoners escaped from the Ciudad Juárez penitentiary.

Likewise, the Mexican authorities specified the initials of the deceased prisoners identified as César VM, Edgar ER, Juan Carlos NG, Jorge César LN, Jose Luis OG and Christián RN.

On the other hand, the official note from the Chihuahua Prosecutor’s Office highlighted that all the procedures are still being carried out, as well as the necessary investigations for “to fully clarify what happened.”

According to information previously offered by said authorities, the personnel of the 9th Motorized Cavalry Regiment had intervened expropriating long arms, chargers, bullets, tactical clothing, among other items.

According to the report issued by the Prosecutor’s Office on Sunday, January 1, 2023, ten people deprived of liberty had been treated “for injuries with a firearm.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

