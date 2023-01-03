Luis Fernando Camacho and the 2019 coup in Bolivia | In deep

Report This Content

A statement from the Bolivian Attorney General’s Office indicated that the apprehension occurred in compliance with an order issued by the La Paz Departmental Prosecutor’s Office in October 2022.

“The tax decision, it is not about a kidnapping or political persecution, on the contrary, it was issued in the month of October of this administration and has jurisdictional control of the Tenth Judge of Criminal Investigation of the Departmental Court of Justice of La Peace,” he said in the text released the day of the arrest.

In addition, he clarified that Camacho had full knowledge of the process from its beginning, on November 28, 2020, in accordance with the legal system of the South American country.

The arrest warrant against the governor of Santa Cruz and others, which is dated October 31, 2022, specifies that the accusation is “for the alleged commission of the crime of terrorism Art. 133 of the CP in degree Author Art. 20 of the same substantive criminal law”.

Link to the 2019 coup

In a video shared on social networks in 2019, after the coup against the constitutional government of then-president Evo Morales, Camacho, who was president of the Pro Santa Cruz Civic Committee, can be seen with a group of friends who handed him a mural for the supposed “fight for democracy” in the country.

In the video, Camacho expressed that he wanted to tell his friends so that they would be the first to know what really happened, stating that “there was something behind” the coup.

“It was my father (José Luis Camacho Parada) who closed with the military so they wouldn’t come out; it was for this reason that the person who went to speak with them and coordinate everything was Fernando López, current Minister of Defense. That’s why he is Minister of Defense to fulfill his commitments,” Camacho specified, referring to the former minister of the de facto government, Luis Fernando López Julio.

Camacho stressed that his father was also involved with the police authorities at that time to obtain the same result.

“The police in the same way, it was my father. When we were able to consolidate that both were not going to leave, we gave him 48 hours, we gave him 48 hours because we knew that Santa Cruz could now move to La Paz, because we knew that he was not going nothing will happen,” he said at the time.

Camacho and the coup process

In the “Coup d’état I” case, the governor of Santa Cruz eluded summonses to appear to testify on the process that is taking place on at least four occasions.

Given this, in compliance with the regulations, the Police apprehended Camacho and transferred him to the city of La Paz, since that is where the criminal proceedings are based. Subsequently, he accepted the right to remain silent.

On December 30, the eighth judge of Precautionary Criminal Investigation, Sergio Pacheco, ordered four months of preventive detention for Camacho, which he must serve in the Chonchocoro prison, located in La Paz.

Prosecutors have argued that both Camacho and other actors involved “arrogated powers that did not correspond to them, usurping public functions, without even being this subject and his co-authors and accomplices public servants, and even less demonstrating that they are competent authorities to send troops from the two fundamental institutions of the homeland”.

Fernando Camacho, in Nov 2019, had the intention of forming a civil-military government, and had the support of his father, who “arranged” with the uniformed officers to overthrow the President. Evo Morales, affirms the Commission of Prosecutors in an “extension of formal Imputation”. @telesurtv pic.twitter.com/Wno5Bvq9l2

– Freddy Morales (@FreddyteleSUR)

December 29, 2022

In the investigation of the Coup d’état I case, more people have also been accused for their participation in that event, including the former de facto president, Jeanine Áñez; Carlos Mesa, Jorge Quiroga, José Luis Camacho Parada (father of the governor), among other alleged implicates.

During the 2019 coup, more than 30 people were killed, while hundreds were injured.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



