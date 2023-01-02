Bolivian coup groups set fire to public buildings in Santa Cruz | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Violent pro-coup groups of the so-called Cruceñista Youth Union (UJC) and identified as “camachistas”, in reference to the detained governed Luis Fernando Camacho, set fire this Sunday to one of the branches of the state-owned Banco Unión and other buildings in attempts to take over those facilities.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They arrest those involved in vandalism in Santa Cruz, Bolivia

The offices of the Departmental Command of the Police are within those facilities that were attacked and whose seizure they tried to take this Sunday morning, they denounced from that instance.

These are the most recent acts of violence carried out after the arrest and imprisonment of ex-civic and governor Camacho for the Coup d’état I case, on the coup that ended by force the government of the then president Evo Morales.

1/3 The Bolivian people are informed of the sentence of the following persons for the crimes of destruction and deterioration of State property, criminal association, fires, among others in #Santa Cruz:

— Carlos Eduardo Del Castillo Del Carpio (@EDelCastilloDC)

January 2, 2023

According to the complaints, the violent groups took over, looted, and burned the offices of the state entity, as they did before with the Santa Cruz Departmental Prosecutor’s Office, National Taxes, and other central government institutions.

For his part, the Minister of Government, Eduardo del Castillo, denounced that the “irregular groups that attacked democracy and attacked the police and public institutions use Molotov cocktails.”

Del Castillo reported that for this reason there were two officers injured, although “they are not serious.”

1/2 The Bolivian people are informed that the irregular groups that attacked democracy and the country’s institutions used Molotov cocktails to attack the integrity of the police officers. For this reason, 2 troops were injured, but they are not seriously. pic.twitter.com/CuoNenI6uC

— Carlos Eduardo Del Castillo Del Carpio (@EDelCastilloDC)

January 1, 2023

The minister himself reported on Sunday that a total of 22 people were imprisoned for the violence, destruction and burning of the Prosecutor’s Office, the Police Command and the house of a national authority.

The people were linked to three violent acts and their hearings took place during this wave of violence and in the case of the destruction and deterioration of the Departmental Command of the Police, of the Santa Cruz capital, the 11 people apprehended accepted their guilt and decided to take advantage of an abbreviated trial for the crimes of criminal association, public incitement to commit a crime, arson, aggravated robbery, among others.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report