Bolivian President meets with Russian authorities in Brasilia | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The President of Bolivia, Luis Arce, held a meeting this Sunday in the Brazilian capital with the main representatives of the Council of the Russian Assembly, within the framework of the inauguration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Bolivian coup groups set fire to public buildings in Santa Cruz

“We are going to strengthen our bilateral cooperation relations in technology, energy, trade and education, among other areas,” published the president of the Plurinational State after his first meeting after his arrival in Brazil.

In this sense, during the bilateral talks, Arce expressed his desire to expand and consolidate cooperation with Russia in matters of security and defense.

We begin our visit to #Brazil, with an important meeting with the main representatives of the Council of the Assembly of the Russian Federation. We are going to strengthen our bilateral cooperation relations in technology, energy, trade and education, among other areas. pic.twitter.com/1Y5UTnCTaz

— Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia)

January 1, 2023

For her part, the President of the Russian Federation Council, Valentina Matvienko, pointed out that Moscow “appreciates Bolivia’s independent foreign policy, and its independent course to preserve sovereignty and defend national interests.”

Similarly, the official stressed that “both Russia and Bolivia have the same vision of the future in anticipation of a more just multipolar world. Here our approaches are absolutely similar.”

At the same time, Matvienko recalled the invitation to Russia made by the Kremlin to the Bolivian head of state while ratifying the hope that an official visit to Moscow could take place this year.

In turn, the head of the Executive of the South American nation emphasized the importance of the meeting that took place with the Russian authorities in the midst of a context nuanced by the good state of bilateral relations.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report