Argentine organizations convene an event on integration | News

Various social, union, political and human rights organizations in Argentina will meet on January 23 to address the issue of the integration of peoples, as confirmed by the conveners on Monday.

Among the convening organizations are the Frente Grande, the Evita Movement, the Communist Party, La Cámpora, the Central de Trabajadores de Argentina (CTA), the Descamisados ​​and Populismo K.

The groups agreed to hold the meeting on the eve of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) scheduled to be held in Buenos Aires.

Political, union and social groups, defenders of human rights and intellectuals from Argentina will hold a meeting on the integration of the peoples on the 23rd of this month, the organizers confirmed today.

In the meeting that will have as a conclave the headquarters of the Autonomous CTA, representatives of the Network of Intellectuals in Defense of Humanity, Espacio Puebla, the American Association of Jurists and the Juan Perón National Current will also participate.

Among the topics of the event are integration, the consolidation of the Latin American region as a zone of peace, the rejection of coercive measures, as well as respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty.

According to the organizers, meetings will be requested with authorities gathered at the Celac summit in order to deliver the final document of the event.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



