Latin America

Argentine organizations convene an event on integration | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Various social, union, political and human rights organizations in Argentina will meet on January 23 to address the issue of the integration of peoples, as confirmed by the conveners on Monday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Celac rejects announcement of UK military exercise in Malvinas

Among the convening organizations are the Frente Grande, the Evita Movement, the Communist Party, La Cámpora, the Central de Trabajadores de Argentina (CTA), the Descamisados ​​and Populismo K.

The groups agreed to hold the meeting on the eve of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) scheduled to be held in Buenos Aires.

Political, union and social groups, defenders of human rights and intellectuals from Argentina will hold a meeting on the integration of the peoples on the 23rd of this month, the organizers confirmed today.

More in #PressLatina
��h… pic.twitter.com/PvWtybhTga

— Maden PL (@PLMaden)
January 2, 2023

In the meeting that will have as a conclave the headquarters of the Autonomous CTA, representatives of the Network of Intellectuals in Defense of Humanity, Espacio Puebla, the American Association of Jurists and the Juan Perón National Current will also participate.

Among the topics of the event are integration, the consolidation of the Latin American region as a zone of peace, the rejection of coercive measures, as well as respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty.

According to the organizers, meetings will be requested with authorities gathered at the Celac summit in order to deliver the final document of the event.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Youth leader of the Awa people assassinated in Nariño, Colombia | News

38 mins ago

Venezuela and the United Arab Emirates strengthen cooperation | News

3 hours ago

President of Brazil holds meetings with international delegations on the first day of his administration | News

4 hours ago

The dead rise to 17 after a riot in a prison in Mexico | News

6 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.