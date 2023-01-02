Riot in prison in Mexico leaves 14 dead and 24 inmates on the run | News

A riot that occurred this Sunday in a penitentiary in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua state, in northern Mexico, left at least 14 deaths and the escape of 24 inmates.

CMIO.org in sequence:

According to press reports, a shooting broke out at the Social Readaptation Center (Cereso) 3 while the inmates were enjoying a family visit to celebrate the New Year.

While this was happening, an armed commando aboard vehicles arrived at the prison, opened fire, entered the facility, and extracted several inmates. Due to the shooting, ten security policemen and four prisoners died. Reports of the event do not account for injured family members.

In a statement, the Chihuahua Prosecutor’s Office (FGE) reported that the situation in the prison is under control and that a dozen inmates should have received medical attention as a result of their injuries.

Elements of the Army, the National Guard and the Police entered the facility to restore peace of mind. In addition, they searched the cells and other areas.

Personnel from the 9th Motorized Cavalry Regiment seized more than ten long weapons, chargers, bullets, tactical clothing and dozens of bottles of alcohol in the cell of the leader of a criminal gang. The weapons were sent for analysis to the laboratory of the Prosecutor’s Office.

Local media reported that later members of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat searched several homes and apprehended part of the armed group that broke into the jail.

According to press reports, around 1,300 inmates are serving sentences in the Cereso 3 prison, among them (in separate spaces) some linked to the criminal groups Gente Nueva and La Línea, armed arms and operatives of the Sinaloa and Juárez cartels, respectively.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



