Gas station fire causes evacuation of 1,500 people in Mexico | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The fire at a gas company located in the municipality of San Nicolás de los Garza, in the state of Nuevo León, northern Mexico, caused the evacuation of 1,500 people, Civil Protection authorities reported.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Riot in Mexico prison leaves 14 dead and 24 inmates on the run

The fire, which caused a great mobilization of the relief forces, began inside a property where the pipes in which gas was stored were parked.

Due to the magnitude of the conflagration and the risk of a large explosion, at least 1,500 people living in neighborhoods near the gas station were evacuated.

#At the moment ⚠️#St nicolas

Civil Protection Nuevo León informs:

Relief forces continue in coordinated efforts to cool down the fire at Gasera in

Peripheral ring/Electrical ring Col. Valle del mesquital San Nicolás.

⬇️ pic.twitter.com/RYfH3Uncz4

– NL Civil Protection (@PC_NuevoLeon)

January 1, 2023

The shock wave caused some 15 houses to suffer damage to windows and doors, according to Civil Protection of Nuevo León.

The source specified that the fire consumed at least 16 tanker cars and a flatbed truck.

The authorities, after indicating that there were no fatalities or injuries, indicated that they opened an investigation to determine the causes that originated the fire.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report