Latin American presidents trust in a new era with Lula | News

Latin American leaders expressed the certainty that with the start of the government of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who took office this Sunday, a new era of cooperation in the region for the benefit of the population opens.

The ruler of Colombia, who participated in the inauguration ceremony of Lula da Silva, stated on his official Twitter account: “We are going for a fundamental alliance.”

The Colombian presidency revealed that Petro will hold a meeting with his Brazilian counterpart, during which they will review transcendental issues on the common agenda, such as the rescue of the Amazon rainforest, economic integration and the analysis of a new anti-drug policy, among others.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, published on Twitter his congratulations “with joy” to “comrade Lula da Silva” for his inauguration.

I congratulate with joy the Inauguration of our colleague @LulaOficial, as President of Brazil. A new wave of liberation runs through the Patria Grande, opening paths of geopolitical advancement for South American union projects. Our hug to Lula and the Brazilian people! pic.twitter.com/s5bMSM7MFE

— Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro)

January 1, 2023

“A new liberating wave runs through the Patria Grande, opening paths of geopolitical advancement for South American union projects. Our hug to Lula and the Brazilian people! ”, Said the Venezuelan president, who sent the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, to the inauguration ceremony on his behalf.

The Government of Honduras, after noting the participation of President Xiomara Castro in the inauguration of Lula, also indicated in the micromessaging network: “Our Great Homeland advances towards a future of progress and unity, the peoples are invincible.”

“Hope, democracy, justice and dignity for our peoples. With Lula, we go together”, said, for his part, the head of State of Chile, Gabriel Boric, in a tweet.

congratulations president @lulaoficial! Latin America united and fought. The dream came true.

I wish you the best for this management, the future will be one of deep brotherhood. With a more just, free and equitable look, we will achieve the true development of our peoples. pic.twitter.com/J8DYHDbFEm

– Alberto Fernandez (@alferdez)

January 1, 2023

The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, also joined in the congratulations received by Lula Da Silva, who began a third government after his two-term term in office from 2003-2010.

“! Latin America united and fought. The dream came true. I wish you the best for this management, the future will be one of deep brotherhood. With a more just, free and equitable look, we will achieve the true development of our peoples”, mentioned Fernández.





