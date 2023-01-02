Installation of Transitional Council in Haiti announced | News

Report This Content

The interim Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, announced this Sunday, on the occasion of the anniversary of the country’s independence, the first in Latin America and the Caribbean, that this week the so-called High Transition Council (HCT) will be installed.

Learn how Haiti got its independence

The Council of Ministers validated the national commitment document on Saturday night. The installation of the HCT is part of what Henry himself and other authorities have called “a new beginning” with a view to the success of the “end of the transition”, which began after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, in July 2021.

The HCT intends to be, said Henry, “a commitment to an inclusive transition and transparent elections” and will be made up, according to reports, by Myrlande Manigat, Laurent Saint Cyr and Calixte Fleuridor, the High Transition Council (HCT) should be installed in short, we learn from concordant sources.

[1/2]

Yè swa, nou fè yon konsèy minis pou validate Dokiman konpwomi nasyonal la, e nou voye l nan Jounal Ofisyèl pou piblikasyon.

—Dr Ariel Henry (@DrArielHenry)

January 1, 2023

According to the premier, “they, surpassing themselves, promised to put their experiences and skills at the service of the republic and we must thank them.”

According to announcements prior to those of this Sunday, the HCT seeks to establish “universal strategies for a democratic transition, highlighting that the expectation around it raises the central question of the means used by citizens and the institutions involved to achieve the democratic objective of the republic, a certain democratic rationality”.

The formation of the HCT and the Government Action Control Body (OCAG) should, among other things, lead to the formation of the Provisional Electoral Council (CEP), with a view to organizing the next elections in 2023 to “provide the country with legitimate leaders and revitalize democratic institutions.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



