Nicolás Maduro: “In 2022 we will consolidate the climate of peace that Venezuela has today” | News

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, offered an interview to the French-Spanish journalist Ignacio Ramonet where he assessed the internal situation in Venezuela, both in terms of politics and economy; as well as international politics and confirmed that the year that his government has just ended has “consolidated this climate of harmony, peace, and coexistence that the South American country has today.”

President Maduro highlights collective efforts to recover the country

Asked about the impact of natural phenomena in his country, particularly in Las Tejerías, the president welcomed the government’s response, particularly with having solved the housing problem for those affected.

Maduro commented in this regard: “The people who were affected in a horrifying way, losing their homes and often losing loved ones, already have their own roof, their safe roof.”

In this sense, the president appreciated that “Venezuela is prepared to react, to act, and this year 2022, it put us to the test.”

For this reason, the president celebrated that “once again the popular power, the power of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, and the political power of the national government have responded to the people.”

Regarding the failure of the coup attempts during the year 2022, Maduro explained that “this imploded, product of the application of a policy out of reality” because, he said that “trying to impose parallel governments in Venezuela, parallel powers, that were not based nor did they have roots in reality”.

He criticized that the Venezuelan opposition “believed from the US empire and from some sectors of Europe, and from some right-wing governments in Latin America, that the work done [que] They decreed that there was a president and that’s it”.

“They did not understand and do not understand Venezuela, they do not understand the republican institutional strength of Venezuela, they do not understand the popular strength of the Bolivarian revolution,” said the president.

Consolidating another productive model

In another order, he celebrated that “Venezuela, which depended on 80 or 85 percent of all its food, on imports, today produces 94 percent of the food that goes to the Venezuelan home” and described it as “a record, a agricultural miracle”.

In the same direction, the president insisted on the oil possibilities of the South American country: “I send a message to all the energy companies in the world, in the United States, in Europe, in Latin America, in Asia; here in Venezuela The largest oil reserves in the world are certified; here in Venezuela we are certifying the fourth gas reserve in the world. Venezuela is an energy power, no one, no one can remove us from the world energy equation. We are there, we are founders of OPEC, founders and OPEC-Plus leaders, and we are going to continue in that process.”

The president concluded that “Venezuela has its doors open, with special conditions for investment, for production, with political stability, with social stability.”

Working for a multipolar world

In relation to international politics, the Venezuelan president recalled that “we have always advocated for the construction of a multi-polar, multi-centric world, with different poles of development, of power, of centers that accompany all the regions of the world.”

On the other hand, he valued that “the ancient world of the 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th century, of colonialism, the world of neocolonialism of the 20th century must be left behind definitively. Nobody can believe that from two or three metropolises It can govern the world, it can subdue its peoples There are already very strong regions, very strong such as the Asia and Pacific regions, Africa itself, Latin America and the Caribbean, we are blocs of countries that are forming poles of world power, in centers of world power”.

Likewise, he said that “it is the time of a new world, of a new geopolitics that redistributes power in the world. We are seeing the birthing moments of that time, that war that is taking place in Ukraine is part of the birthing pains of a world that will come up.”

Regarding the role of Venezuela in the current conditions, he said that he has “no doubt that we will be there, we have considered being a vanguard, being a vanguard firmly, courageously”, in the effort to “construct another world where we all fit, where we can live together in peace and where the peoples can overcome the remnants of centuries of colonialism and neocolonialism”.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



