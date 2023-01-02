Argentine President will promote trial against head of the Supreme Court | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, announced this Sunday that he will promote a political trial against the president of the Supreme Court (CS), Horacio Rosatti, for violations in the line of duty.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Argentina extends health emergency due to Covid-19 until 2023

In a message to the Nation, the head of state denounced that judicial officials and opposition politicians maintain “a scandalous relationship” and dialogues “in which decisions are anticipated and recommend grounds to be used when deciding cases with institutional significance indubitable”.

In the president’s opinion, this shows “an inadmissible advance of the Judiciary over the others,” which is contrary to the rule of law and the precepts of the country’s Constitution, which he swore to defend.

We are starting a new year. We left behind another one that brought us joy but also imposed the demands of a pandemic that does not end and a war that conditions us, putting the development we so badly need into crisis. pic.twitter.com/rsHKFc2BvI

– Alberto Fernandez (@alferdez)

January 1, 2023

Fernández added that he will require that the behavior of the remaining members of the Supreme Court be investigated and called on the governors of the provinces to support the investigative process against Rosatti.

In addition, he announced that he will order his Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Martín Soria, to investigate alleged acts of corruption between officials of the administration of the city of Buenos Aires and contractor businessmen.

Recently, messages exchanged between the Buenos Aires Minister of Justice and Security, Marcelo D’Alessandro, and Rosatti’s spokesman, Silvio Robles, were released.

According to local media, these conversations show how Robles provides information to D’Alessandro about a Supreme Court ruling regarding the increase in co-participation funds for this city and tells him how to act.

The president expressed: “I aspire that in 2023, while we are celebrating 40 years of democracy, we agree to build a rule of law in which justice punishes those responsible without impunity pacts and in which the politics forget forever the corrupt practices that caused so much damage to its credibility”.

In the message to the Argentines, Fernández highlighted the growth of the gross domestic product (GDP) above 5 percent, employment and investment and exports.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report