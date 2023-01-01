Lula promises to once again put an end to misery and hunger in Brazil | News

The president of Brazil, Luiz I. Lula da Silva, once again put the fight against misery and hunger in the South American giant at the center of his policy, once he took office for a new term this Sunday in the capital, Brasilia .

Lula da Silva takes office as president of Brazil

According to the president, if he returned to the Brazilian Presidency it was “thanks to the political awareness of Brazilian society and the democratic front that we form.”

“Democracy was the great winner, overcoming the greatest mobilization of public and private resources ever seen, the most violent threats to the freedom of the peoples and the most abject campaign of lies and hatred. Despite everything, the decision of the ballot boxes”.

We are here thanks to the political awareness of the Brazilian society and the democratic front that we form. It was a very successful democracy, surpassing the greatest mobilization of public and private resources that has ever been seen; the most violent threats to freedom of vote.

– Lula (@LulaOficial)

January 1, 2023

Lula expressed that when he was elected president for the first time, he began his “inauguration speech with the word change. The change we wanted was simply to implement the constitutional precepts. The right to a dignified life, without hunger, with access to employment, health and education”.

He recalled that he said, on that occasion, that the mission of his “life would be fulfilled when every Brazilian man and woman could eat 3 meals a day. Having to repeat this commitment today is the most serious symptom of the devastation that has been imposed on the country in the last years”.

Lula recalled that no nation can survive in conditions of misery and therefore promised to rescue 33 million people from hunger and a total of 100 million from poverty.

Although he described the work carried out by the government of Jair Bolsonaro as “destruction”, he said that he is not motivated by a spirit of revenge, although he will use justice to clarify all the crimes committed in recent years.

“Democracy in our country must be rebuilt,” Lula said. In that same sense, she explained some basic ideas of what will be her Government program in economic matters, which seeks to reactivate the country and boost employment. He promised to end “the shameful row of unemployment.”

The president said that “Brazil must be at the forefront of the global economy.” He promised, on the other hand, to achieve “Zero Deforestation” in the Amazon.

Lula explained the reasons for the creation or rescue of the ministries that will be part of his Cabinet: human rights, women, Justice, indigenous peoples and the Environment, among others.

Regarding the latter, he stated: “No other country has the conditions of Brazil to become a great environmental power. We are going to start the energy and ecological transition towards sustainable agriculture and mining, stronger family farming and a greener industry.” .

Regarding the victims of the Covid-19 pandemic, whose responsibility he attributed to former President Bolsonaro, Lula said that it was the result of “the criminal attitude of a government in denial and insensitive to life. The responsibilities of this genocide must be investigated and must not be go unpunished. What we have to do, at this moment, is to show solidarity with the relatives of almost 700,000 victims.”

Regarding the international projection, the new president stated that “the relevance of the elections in Brazil refers, finally, to the threats that the democratic model has been facing. A wave of authoritarian extremism is articulated throughout the planet that spreads hatred and lies through technological means that are not subject to transparent controls”.

In short, Lula affirmed that now his “most important mission will be to honor the trust received and respond to the hopes of a suffering people, who have never lost faith in the future or in their ability to overcome challenges.”

“There are not two Brazils”, ratifies Lula before the popular concentration that greeted him this day

After the ceremonies in Congress, Lula addressed those who gathered to greet him outside the Planalto Palace: “A way of remembering and returning the love and strength that I received every day from the Brazilian people, represented by the Vigil Lula Livre, in one of the most difficult moments of my life”, he pointed out at the beginning of his speech.

The president ratified the main lines of the message transmitted an hour earlier in parliament.

Likewise, he pointed out that he will govern “for the 215 million Brazilian men and women, and not only for those who voted for me. I will govern for each and every one, looking towards our bright common future, and not through the rear-view mirror of a past”. .

It is unacceptable that we continue to live with prejudice, discrimination and racism. We are a group of many colours, and we all have the same rights. No one will have more or less protection from the State, no one will be forced to face more obstacles by the heart of their skin.

– Lula (@LulaOficial)

January 1, 2023

Recalling his inauguration speech in 2003, Lula said that the main commitment he made at that time “was to fight inequality and extreme poverty, and to guarantee all people the right to have breakfast, lunch and dinner, and we fulfilled that commitment “However, he regretted that” 20 years later, we return to a past that we thought was buried.

He ratified, on the other hand, that the Government that assumes this Sunday is committed “to combat day and night all forms of inequality. Income, gender and race. Inequality between those who throw away food and those who only eat leftovers. It is inadmissible that the richest 5 percent have the same income share as the bottom 95 percent,” he said.

In another part of his speech, the president pointed out the achievements of the PT governments (2003-2016) but qualified that “we are not interested in living in the past. Therefore, far from all nostalgia, our legacy will always be the mirror of the future that we are going to build for this country”.

Lula concluded that the 2016 coup against President Dilma Rousseff was finally defeated on October 30, 2022.

In short, Lula concluded his words by asking those present “that today’s joy be the raw material for tomorrow’s struggle and for all the days to come. May today’s hope ferment the bread that will be shared among all.”





