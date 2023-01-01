President of Mexico sends an optimistic New Year message | News

Report This Content

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, sent a New Year message on Saturday in which he expressed his optimism to solve all the difficulties that arise in that Latin American nation.

“I wish a good year for all of you in 2023. I confess, base and convey my optimism. Congratulations!” the Mexican ruler said on his Twitter account.

In a video that accompanied his publication, López Obrador specified that he made the recording in the Mayan archaeological zone of Palenque, located in the southern state of Chiapas.

“What better place to wish a good year in 2023, wish, personally, that we enjoy health and be very happy. And as for the public, tell them that I am optimistic and I want to transmit it to all Mexicans,” he mentioned.

Showing the Temple of the Inscriptions, the head of state added: “On what do I base my optimism? In what we Mexicans are, in this cultural greatness. We are heirs of great cultures, splendid civilizations.”

He mentioned that the Mayan city “was built a thousand years before the Europeans came to invade us, the Spanish. A thousand years before and there are still those who maintain that they brought us civilization, that they came to civilize us because we were barbarians”.

López Obrador reviewed local history in which he highlighted the contributions that figures such as Hidalgo, Morelos, Benito Juárez, Francisco I. Madero and Zapata, among others, made to the formation of Mexican society.

All of this, he noted, “is what we Mexicans have received as a legacy, as an inheritance. That is why we have risen in the face of any adversity and we are going to continue moving forward in the face of floods, tremors, bad governments, pandemics, because Mexico is very strong. It is strong because of its cultures, because of its traditions, because of its customs and it is strong because it has a good, honest and hard-working people”.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



