Learn how Haiti got its independence | News

Haitians commemorate this January 1, 219 years of having declared their independence from France, becoming the first nation in Latin America and the Caribbean to proclaim their emancipation.

In the same way, Haiti was the first country in the world to make an anti-slavery revolution triumph, although it had to assume aggressions, blockades and payment of indemnities.

On January 1, 1804, the general in chief of the independence troops, Jean Jacques Dessalines, a former slave who had rebelled since 1791 in the French colony of Saint Domingue, proclaimed the independence of Haiti.

Haitian independence figures

Before a crowd gathered in Gonaives, Dessalines announces the creation of the Republic of Haiti, as the Arawaks named the western mountainous region of the island of Hispaniola.

Dessalines (1758-1806) culminated in this way a struggle of slaves against Spanish, English and French colonialism that began in the year 1791.

salt flats Image: lr21.com.uy

Dessalines was the lieutenant of Francois Dominique Toussaint-Louverture, who led the struggle for emancipation from 1793 to 1802, when he was captured and exiled to France, where he died in 1803.

The triumph of the French Revolution, on July 14, 1789, marked the emancipatory struggle on the Caribbean island, and in 1791 slave insurrections began to take place in the northern part of the then colony.

In 1792, with the proclamation of the French Republic, the Jacobins decreed equal political rights for all free blacks and mulattoes. This generated a great social ferment in Saint Domingue, where the majority of the population was black.

In 1793, Sonthonax, a representative of the French Assembly (parliament), published -without the knowledge of France– a decree -historical because it was unpublished- emancipating slaves in the north of Saint Domingue, which was not recognized even by the Assembly. nor by Napoleon, who restored slavery in 1802.

Toussaint–Louverture. Image: ecured.cu

Toussaint-Louverture, after being a slave, formed an army, of which he became a general. He led the growing insurrections until arriving, in 1801, to occupy the eastern part of the island.

However, General Toussaint-Louverture was deceived by Leclerc, Napoleon’s brother-in-law, who put him in charge of a powerful army to put down the rebellions, and was taken to France, where he was taken prisoner in 1802, dying a year later.

The struggle led by Toussaint-Louverture and culminated by his lieutenant Dessalines served as an example for the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean to begin their path to independence.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



